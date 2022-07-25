Naked, armed 46-year-old man dances, does pushups in middle of Michigan highway

WEXFORD COUNTY, Mich. – A 46-year-old man was taken into custody after getting naked, dancing, and doing pushups while holding a gun in the middle of a Michigan highway, police said.

Officials in Wexford County said they received multiple calls July 19 about a naked man dancing with a handgun on southbound U.S. 131 near mile market 187.

Witnesses told police that the man was dancing and doing pushups. He was in possession of a 9 mm handgun, according to authorities.

The 46-year-old Rapid City man eventually manually emptied the ammunition from the handgun while witnesses were on the phone with police, officials said.

A Michigan State Police sergeant and a Wexford County deputy took the man into protective custody, they said. He was taken to Munson Hospital Cadillac for an evaluation.

Officials said they determined the man possessed a valid Michigan CPL.