Subway offers free subs for life to first customer who receives special tattoo at Las Vegas event

LAS VEGAS – Subway offers free subs for life to the first customer who receives a special tattoo at a Las Vegas event.

The contest is part of a block party that Subway is throwing at the Bad Apple Tattoo parlor Wednesday (July 27) to celebrate the franchise’s new Subway Series menu.

Nine fans can get a tattoo that the company designed by two time Ink Master champion DJ Tambe or by a member of his team.

But here’s the catch, the tattoo has to be a 12-by-12 Subway Series-themed baseball jersey on their sternum or on their back to receive subs for life, which will be awarded as $50,000 in gift cards.

For those of you that are too chicken (no pun intended) to go all the way, no worries, as there are other options available to win prizes from the franchise.

For instance, to win subs for a year, a person must get a three-by-three tattoo on their shoulder blade, forearm, or calf, and they would be rewarded $4,380 in gift cards.

You can get a two-inch tattoo on your wrist, bicep, or foot to receive free subs for a month, where you would be rewarded $372 in gift cards.

If you want to go to the block party and have a good time without inking your body, you will be able to receive a free six-inch sub sandwich by just being in attendance, but it will be on a first-come, first serve basis.

Ad

Participants must be 21 or older and legally be a resident of the United States.