2 killed, 3 injured after SUV crashes into group of cyclists in Ionia County

3 injured are hospitalized with severe injuries, driver taken into custody

Keith Dunlap, Digital Content Team, Graham Media Group

Megan Woods, Reporter

Two people are dead and three other severely injured after a car crashed into a group of cyclists on Saturday in Ronald Township, located in Ionia County, according to the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said a group of five cyclists were riding south on Stage Road when they were struck by an SUV traveling northbound that crossed the median while trying to pass another vehicle.

One cyclist was pronounced dead on the scene, while another was later pronounced dead at a hospital, according to deputies.

The three other cyclists in the group are hospitalized with severe injuries, deputies said.

The driver of the vehicle was arrested and charged with two counts of operating while intoxicated causing death, deputies said.

