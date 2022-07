According to officials, the driver and passenger inside the SUV were rushed to the hospital following the crash.

DETROIT – An SUV lost control and crashed into a Detroit apartment early Sunday morning.

The vehicle crashed into Midpoint Apartments on Detroit’s west side near Six Mile and Greenfield Roads around 2 a.m.

“There was a lady and a man in the car. They were both lying outside the car. I can’t tell whether they were deceased or not,” said Rayn Jones, who lives in the area.

According to officials, the driver and passenger inside the SUV were rushed to the hospital following the crash.