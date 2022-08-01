Chesterfield drivers pulled over for going 126 mph, then arrested moments later for doing 112 mph

Two Dodge Chargers impounded after a man and a woman were arrested for speeding.

A man and a woman from Chesterfield Township were pulled over for weaving in and out of traffic at 126 mph, and then, moments after receiving citations for speeding, the same trooper caught them going 112 mph on the same highway.

Michigan State Police troopers said they were patrolling eastbound I-94 overnight when they saw two Dodge Chargers weaving in and out of traffic at 126 mph, according to authorities.

Both drivers, a 34-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman, both from Chesterfield Township, were cited for their speed and released, officials said.

Several miles later, the same trooper was patrolling and noticed two sets of Charger taillights in the distance, according to MSP. He said he caught up to the Chargers and realized they were the same ones he had just stopped.

The Chargers were now traveling at 112 mph, according to police.

One of the Chargers was pulled over, but the other continued to speed away, authorities said. A different trooper found the second Charger at a gas station at the next exit, officials said.

Both drivers were arrested for reckless driving, and their Chargers were impounded, MSP said.