How the Human Patient Simulator Lab at Macomb Community College is helping prepare nursing students

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. – A new training lab at Macomb Community College is giving nursing students a look at some real-life experiences.

The new lab is helping nurses get trained quicker than ever before. The lab looks like a hospital room. There is real equipment, real instruments, and life-like patients.

At the Human Patient Simulator Lab dummies can talk, breathe, have strokes, give birth, and more. Students learn how to treat real patients by treating the dummies like real people.

The dummies are controlled by an instructor and the students go through different scenarios. They can sit up, blink breathe. Instructors can give them bloodshot eyes, jaundice, droopy eyelids and more.

The goal is to better prepare students before they see real patients and help them work on their communication skills. The third goal is to get them into the field faster, especially since there’s a nursing shortage.

