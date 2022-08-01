Oakland County judge grants temporary restraining order against Michigan’s 1931 abortion ban

Michigan Attorney General announced Monday that an Oakland County circuit court judge has granted a temporary restraining order against Michigan’s 1931 abortion ban.

Oakland County Circuit Court Judge Jacob Cunningham granted the order after Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel filed the motion on Monday. The restraining order prohibits local prosecutors from prosecuting abortion in Michigan.

“The legal fight in Michigan continues and this temporary restraining order ensures prosecutors cannot target women or providers in the short-term,” wrote Nessel in a news release. “Women should feel comfortable to move forward with their planned medical procedures and providers in those counties should feel confident to practice medicine free from the threat of prosecution while my department continues to pursue all legal options available to ensure reproductive healthcare in our state.”

