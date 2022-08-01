Two teen girls injured in shooting on Detroit’s West Side

Detroit police put up crime scene tape at scene of shooting that injured two teen girls

Two teenage girls were shot on Detroit’s West Side at home off Penrod Street and Joy Road, police say.

According to police, four men inside a silver SUV pulled up to a group of people outside and fired shots.

The two victims were taken to the hospital. One girl was shot in foot and is expected to recover.

The other girl was shot in arm and chest - her condition is unknown.

“We’re having a lot of violence and a lot of shooting with our teenagers and it’s got to stop,” Detroit Police Commander Arnold Williams said.

“We’re looking for all the help we can get. We know that the city of Detroit deserves better. It’s an awesome place and we want to continue what we can do to make it a safe place and stop the violence.”

Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to contact Detroit Police