Detroit man faces arson charges for house fire that collapsed, trapping and injuring firefighters

DETROIT – A 34-year-old Detroit man is facing numerous charges for his alleged involvement in a house fire that collapsed on firefighters, trapping at least two and injuring eight.

On Tuesday, Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy announced that Anthony Fields is being charged with eight counts of first-degree arson, a count of felon in possession and a count of felony firearm.

According to the prosecutor’s office, Fields set Detroit Land Bank home in the 80 block of West Hollywood Avenue on fire and fled the scene.

The fire started at 12:40 p.m. on July 28. Detroit firefights responded to the scene and while fighting the fire, the home collapsed in on itself and trapped multiple firefighters.

Officials said the final trapped firefighter was underneath approximately a foot and a half of plaster and/or wood.

Sources told Local 4 that this was the third fire on Hollywood Avenue on Thursday. The first happened at 4:30 a.m.

Ad

An attorney for Fields entered a not guilty plea on his behalf. Fields is scheduled to be back in court on Aug. 10.

“Our officers continue to work tirelessly to bring those who victimize all those who live and work in Detroit to justice,” wrote Chief James E. White in a news release. “We are grateful none of the firefighters were seriously injured while working to protect our city.”

Read more: Serial arsonist set house fire that led to firefighter’s dramatic rescue in Detroit, officials say