Man’s body pulled from water after empty boat, 2 dogs discovered on Macomb County lake

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A man’s body was pulled from a Macomb County lake after a boater reported finding two dogs swimming in the water near an empty boat with music coming from it, officials said.

Macomb County deputies said they received a call around 7:50 p.m. Aug. 1 from a boater on Lake St. Clair near the Black Creek in Harrison Township.

The boater told police that there were two dogs swimming about 300 yards from a 17-foot aluminum fishing boat near the creek, according to authorities. The boat was unoccupied, but there was music playing on it and personal items were on board, officials said.

Divers, U.S. Coast Guard members, a helicopter, a drone, and Metro Parks Police officers began to search the area.

Officials said they identified James Hauff, 49, of Harrison Township, as the registered owner of the boat. They called his family and learned that Hauff had been out on the boat with both dogs.

Divers found Hauff’s body about eight feet underwater around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to authorities. He was about a half-mile outside the Black Creek, police said.

Officials said Hauff was not wearing a life jacket. It’s unknown how he entered the water, but a small craft advisory had been in effect for Lake St. Clair, according to deputies.

The investigation continues.