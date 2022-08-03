$5,000 reward offered in Kalamazoo Planned Parenthood Arson, police say

Police say a $5,000 reward has been offered in the Kalamazoo Planned Parenthood arson.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, in conjunction with Kalamazoo Public Safety, says the reward is for the information leading to the arrest of the allege suspect responsible.

Officials say the incident occurred on Sunday (July 31) around 4:10 p.m. at the Planned Parenthood on 4201 West Michigan Avenue in Kalamazoo.

Police say the suspect wore camo, and the video suggests that he purchased items at a local retail store.

Officials are looking for the public’s help in identifying the alleged suspect and other information related to the events that led up after the fire.

Anyone with information should contact the Grand Rapids ATF Field Division at 616-301-6100 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.