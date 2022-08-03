70º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

$5,000 reward offered in Kalamazoo Planned Parenthood Arson, police say

Reward is for information leading to arrest of allege suspect responsible

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Kalamazoo Planned Parenthood, Kalamazoo, Planned Parenthood, Arson, Fire, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, ATF, Kalamazoo Public Safety, Grand Rapids ATF Field Division, News, Local, Local News
Police say a $5,000 reward has been offered in the Kalamazoo Planned Parenthood arson. (ATF, Kalamazoo Public Safety)

KALAMAZOO, Mich. – Police say a $5,000 reward has been offered in the Kalamazoo Planned Parenthood arson.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, in conjunction with Kalamazoo Public Safety, says the reward is for the information leading to the arrest of the allege suspect responsible.

Officials say the incident occurred on Sunday (July 31) around 4:10 p.m. at the Planned Parenthood on 4201 West Michigan Avenue in Kalamazoo.

Police say the suspect wore camo, and the video suggests that he purchased items at a local retail store.

Officials are looking for the public’s help in identifying the alleged suspect and other information related to the events that led up after the fire.

Anyone with information should contact the Grand Rapids ATF Field Division at 616-301-6100 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Brandon Carr is a digital content producer for ClickOnDetroit and has been with WDIV Local 4 since November 2021. Brandon is the 2015 Solomon Kinloch Humanitarian award recipient for Community Service.

email

twitter