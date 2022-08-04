Masterpiece Sound Studios announces first “Cover Song” contest

Calling all singers, musicians and bands!

Masterpiece Sound Studios has launched a cover song contest in partnership with Sony Music Publishing.

The competition is open to any singer, group or band in Metro Detroit and across the United States.

Those interested in entering will need to cover a song in one of 10 genres which include Classic Motown, R&B, Country, Latin Rhythm, Native American, Middle Eastern Rhythmic, Hip-Hop/Rap, Jazz, J-pop/K-pop, and Reggae/Dance/Afrobeats.

Eligible songs include My Baby Loves Me, Nothing’s Too Good For My Baby, I Was Made To Love Her, Ain’t That Askin For Trouble, It’s Got To Be A Miracle, Heaven Sent You (I Know), I’m Still Lovin You, You’ve Made Me So Very Happy, Whole Lot Of Shakin In My Heart, Which Way Is The Sky.

The format for submissions is .mp4 or .mov (Apple) video files.

All entries will be screened by professional songwriters, recording artists and record producers.

The Top 20 semifinalists will be featured on Masterpiece Sound Studios and Sony Media Publishing social media accounts and websites.

A judges panel consisting of Frank Wilson, Ivy Jo Hunter, Claudette Robinson, Brenda Holloway and Paul Riser will select 10 finalists who will have the opportunity to perform during a “Grand Finale Showcase” on October 11th at Motor City Casino’s Soundboard Theatre.

Three contest winners will receive a cash award and get opportunity to have Sony Media Publishing represent their master recording for sync opportunities.

To enter the cover song contest and for contest updates click here.