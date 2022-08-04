Officials looking for suspect involved with a Washtenaw County murder

DETROIT – Officials are looking for a suspect who was involved in a murder that took place in Washtenaw County.

According to The U.S. Marshals-led Detroit Fugitive Apprehension Team, 19-year-old Coreyon Brown was involved in a shooting that took place on June 28 in Ypsilanti.

Officials reported that Brown got into an argument with the victim over Facebook, went to the victim’s house, and fatally shot him outside his home.

Description Coyle Brown Age 19 Height 5′9″ Weight 160 lbs Hair Black Eyes Brown

The U.S. Marshals-led Detroit Fugitive Apprehension Team is asking for those with information that’ll lead them directly to Brown. The team is offering an award of up to $1,500 for the information.

“Brown’s alleged crime has demonstrated a clear disregard for the law,” wrote U.S. Marshal of the Eastern District of Michigan Owen Cypher in a news release. “We will use every resource at our disposal to bring him to justice.”

If anyone has any information about this incident, please call (866) 865-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online at https://www.usmarshals.gov/tips/.