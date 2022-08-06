Dearborn Homecoming Festival returns after two-year hiatus

After a two-year hiatus because of the pandemic, the ever-popular Dearborn Homecoming Festival is back on and in a new location with even more attractions. The event has been a mainstay for four decades.

Gratitude is what’s on everybody’s mind Friday (Aug. 5) night.

“The city seems back alive tonight after the very bad pandemic,” said festival attendee Davine El-Amin. “So, yet we’re still in a pandemic, but this is great times. It’s family, it’s fun, and it’s nothing but love here.”

For 41 years, Dearborn’s Homecoming has been a summer staple, but there was nothing for the last two years.

This year it’s back with a location change and more of everything.

“We gather together to be one community to be safe,” said Ali Dbouk. “I want to thank the mayor for this opportunity to be union, to be strong. I love Dearborn, I love the cameraman, I love Channel 4, and I really appreciate your hard work.”

The new location is in the lot and surrounding area of the Ford Community and Performing Art Center. If you have mobility issues, don’t worry, as the event is staffed with eager volunteers who will help ferry you around.

“I’m a lifeguard for the City of Dearborn,” said festival volunteer Madinah Bazzi. “They told us that it would be nice to volunteer and help out for the festival.”

The food options are truly endless as it features everything from lobster to fresh lemonade.

“The lemonade is amazing,” said Christina Pipkin. “I actually thanked her for making mines. You put your love and care into this.”

The festival will run all weekend from noon to 11 p.m., featuring live music, food, and drinks.

The entry fee is $1.