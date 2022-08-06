Neighborhood’s Day helping parents, kids prepare for the upcoming school year

With a new school year on the horizon, this is a one-stop shop for families.

DETROIT – As kids plan to head back to school this month, parents are starting to prepare.

Neighborhood’s Day hosts 150 events from Belle Isle to Eight Mile Road, helping families to do so.

Barook Whitt is heading into third grade, and his mom told Local4 that back-to-school events like this help set families up for success.

“Some people don’t know what’s out there and what’s available,” said Tawania Whitt. “Some of its just the lack of transportation, so we’re bringing the resources to the community within walking distance so they can get the information they need,” said Tawania Whitt.

The Whitt family attends Blessed Ground International Ministries on Detroit’s west side. The church is one of many taking part in Neighborhood’s Day.

“We have health fairs, concerts, festivals, books, food supply giveaways, we have a lot of beautification projects as well,” said Executive Director Arise Detroit! Luther Keith.

DPSCD and Arise Detroit! partnered up for the 16th annual Neighborhoods Day.

Click here to see the full list of Neighborhood’s Day events happening throughout Detroit.