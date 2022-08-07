Boil water advisory issued for part of Brighton Township

A loss of water pressure has prompted a boil water advisory for a small portion of Brighton Township in Livingston County.

The advisory applies to residents of Country Club Annex Subdivision who receive water from the Weber Street Watermain in The Charter Township of Brighton. There are 179 homes in this subdivision.

Officials said around 7 p.m. on Saturday, a water leak was reported to the Authority on Weber street and the repair contractor was dispatched. Water was shut off at approximately 9:00 p.m. while repairs were being made. Officials say they expect repairs to be complete by 1 p.m. on Sunday.

When water mains lose pressure, it increases the chance that untreated water and harmful microbes can enter your water. Harmful microbes in drinking water can cause diarrhea, cramps, nausea, headaches, or other symptoms and may pose a special health risk for infants, some elderly, and people with severely compromised immune systems.

Officials said residents should bring tap water to a rolling boil, boil for one minute, and cool before using or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, washing dishes, brushing teeth, and preparing food until further notice.

For more information, please contact: Mark St. Charles of the Livingston Community Water Authority at 810-231-1333 ext. 102.