The scene of an Aug. 7, 2022, shooting on Roselawn Street in Detroit.

DETROIT – A 44-year-old man was arrested for shooting his neighbor’s dog through the window, Detroit police said.

The incident happened at 10:58 p.m. Sunday in the 12600 block of Roselawn Street, according to authorities.

Officials said they were called to the scene after shots were fired during a dispute between neighbors. One man shot his neighbor’s dog through the window, police said.

A 44-year-old man was arrested.

No further details about the investigation have been revealed.