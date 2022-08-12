Michigan State Police want help finding person responsible for stealing boat, trailer in Ingham County

The Michigan State Police want help finding the person responsible for stealing a boat and trailer in Ingham County.

INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. – The Michigan State Police want help finding the person responsible for stealing a boat and trailer in Ingham County.

MSP says the incident occurred in the early morning of July 18 in the 2000 block of Heeney Road in Stockbridge.

Officials say the vehicle the suspect was driving is a late 1990s to early 2000s Chevy Blazer.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Bush at 517-388-6235 or Crime Stoppers at 1800-Speak-Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

The Michigan State Police want help finding the person responsible for stealing a boat and trailer in Ingham County. (Michigan State Police)