Biking event raises over $55K for Detroit’s homeless community

From the east to the west side, a bike tour was crisscrossing the city to raise money for the homeless.

According to David Rudolph, the founder of Handlebars for the Homeless, the 15-mile bike ride that returned to being in person after a three-year hiatus raised more than $55,000.

For years, Handlebars for the Homeless have raised money for safe spaces such as health clinics and outreach programs for those in need.

“This is a way to activate the community and also bring awareness to such profound issue that we have and the solutions NSO brings,” said Stephanie Jones from the organization.

The Neighborhood Service Organization is dedicated to uplifting those who need a helping hand and a roof over their head.

Theresa Taylor is proof homelessness isn’t a life sentence.

“I’m 55 years old and will be 56 in October, and it’s just a ray of hope of all the things I’ve been through here in the city of Detroit,” said Taylor. “I want to give homeless people a ray of hope. I’ve been homeless throughout my addiction and this is my journey now.”

Riders took a break during their ride at Clay Apartments, NSO’s newest project. The building holds 42 permanent supportive housing units located on Mack and Gratiot Avenues.

“We’re gonna be there for you, and that’s what this is all about. We are an agency that cares about Detroit deeply,” Rudolph said.