Detroit police investigate murder of 22-year-old man on city’s west side

Officials hoping to speak to occupants of Dodge Charger

Derick Hutchinson, Lead Digital Editor

A car linked to a July 22, 2022, homicide case in Detroit, police said. (Detroit Police Department)

DETROITDetroit police are investigating the murder of a 22-year-old man on the city’s west side.

The incident happened around 8 a.m. July 22 in the area of Lyndon and Bentler streets, according to authorities.

A 22-year-old man was shot and killed, officials said. Detectives want to speak to the people who were inside a burgundy Dodge Charger with red stripes and black wheels, they said.

The Charger was seen in the area of Lyndon and Bentler streets around the time of the shooting, according to police.

Anyone who recognizes the car or has information about the incident is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP to remain anonymous.

