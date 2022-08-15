Jason Carr: Sure, I’ll take a selfie with you

People sometimes ask me if I ever get bothered or annoyed by being recognized everywhere I go.

The short answer is, absolutely not. And by the way, it’s not literally everywhere I go. But it is a safe bet that if I walk to lunch in downtown Detroit or hit up Home Depot on a busy Saturday someone is going to be like “Jason Carr!” or “hey, newsman!” It goes with the job. My daughter used to think it was cool and wanted to be in the selfies, too. Then I think she got annoyed. And now at age 11 she’s just like, meh, he’s just my dad.

Lately I’ve started to feel my age during these encounters. Just within the past few months something has started happening. Some smiling millennial or zoomer will recognize me and ask for a selfie (never autographs anymore) and of course I oblige. And then the dreaded line: “My MOM is going to be so excited I met you! I’m texting her the pic right now.” Obviously I’m still appreciative of the sentiment but…ouch. Welp, they only recognize me because they must have seen me on television, so at least they’re watching in some capacity when they could be on their phones.

We just had a summer intern, Morgan, who told me when she first met me she was sort of like, wow, Jason Carr, but then after a few days she was like, oh he’s just a normal guy who tells dad jokes. And she’s being accurate. When I’m not on camera I’m just a guy walking around looking around, as Seinfeld once quipped.

I confess I do sometimes wish there was a promotions department camera following me as I walk to American Coney Island or Campus Martius just to catch the random interactions I have with viewers. Detroiters are so loyal to local television and we have the reputation in the industry as being the best local news market in America going back decades. In fact That Other TV Station back when they had Bill Bonds had an image campaign that was very catchy and memorable: Stand Up and Tell ‘Em You’re From Detroit.

The anchors would be shown interacting in various locations and settings with the good people of Metro Detroit as a rousing music cue built to a huge finish. At one point Bonds and then-Mayor Coleman Young pretend to bicker while having coneys for lunch. I would like to see a return to that sort of (admittedly cheesy) promotion.

I’m thinking I might start taking selfies with viewers in addition to their selfies with me. To remind myself I wouldn’t be me without them (which is you).

