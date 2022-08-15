Man faces 20 charges after shooting at Detroit officers while fleeing in stolen truck, police say

DETROIT – A man is facing 20 felony charges after he fired shots at Detroit police officers while fleeing from them in a stolen pickup truck, officials said.

Police said they tried to pull over a Dodge Ram pickup truck for improper plates at 10:08 p.m. Thursday (Aug. 11) at the intersection of Fort Street and Schaefer Highway in Detroit.

Sahr Richardson, 21, of Redford, was the driver of the pickup, according to authorities.

When officers discovered the that truck had been stolen, Richardson fled the scene, police said. During the chase, Richardson fired shots at the officers, according to the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office.

The chase ended in the area of the Southfield Freeway and Outer Drive in Detroit, authorities said. Richardson got out of the truck and tried to escape on foot, according to police.

Officers took Richardson into custody after a brief foot chase, they said.

Richardson is charged with discharge from a vehicle, third-degree fleeing and eluding, receiving and concealing a stolen motor vehicle, resisting and obstructing a police officer, two counts of assault with intent to murder, two counts of assault with intent to do great bodily harm, two counts of felonious assault, and 10 felony firearm violations.

He was arraigned Sunday at 36th District Court and given a $250,000 bond, cash/surety. Richardson must wear a GPS tether, if released.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Aug. 22, and a preliminary examination is scheduled for 8:45 a.m. Aug. 29.