Passenger in stolen truck fires AR-15 at police amid chase through Southwest Detroit

DETROIT – Police are providing more details after several shots were fired at officers Thursday night during a chase through Southwest Detroit.

A passenger of a Dodge Ram truck was reportedly firing at Detroit police officers while they were being pursued at about Thursday in Southwest Detroit. Michigan State Police said Friday that troopers joined Detroit police on their chase at about 10:10 p.m.

Police say three people were riding in the Dodge Ram. Multiple shots were fired at Detroit police vehicles, as they were leading the pursuit, MSP said. The truck passenger was said to be firing shots from the sliding rear window of the truck.

The chase moved throughout Southwest Detroit, and then ended near Southfield Road and West Outer Drive in Allen Park, officials said Thursday.

When police were eventually able to bring the struck to a stop, the three passengers exited the vehicle and continued to flee on foot, officials said. All three individuals were ultimately apprehended following a foot chase and taken into custody.

Police say they recovered an AR-15 pistol from the scene, and another semi-automatic pistol that was thrown under a tree in Dearborn. The Dodge truck, which was determined to be stolen, was taken in for processing, officials said.

The driver of the stolen truck was reportedly wanted in connection with a double homicide.

The identities of the arrested individuals have not yet been released. No other details have been provided at this time.

