1 killed, 2 injured in rollover crash at China Township intersection

CHINA TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A 29-year-old Clay Township man was killed and two other men were injured in a crash in China Township.

The crash happened at 3:58 p.m. on Monday (Aug. 15) in the area of Puttygut Road and Wadhams Road in China Township.

Police said a Chrysler 200 was struck in the passenger side by a 2007 Jeep Grand Cherokee that didn’t stop at a stop sign at the intersection.

The Chrysler was driven by a 27-year-old Detroit man, the Clay Township man who died was riding in the passenger seat. The Jeep was driven by a 32-year-old China Township man.

Police said after the vehicles collided in the intersection, they were redirected and ended up in a field to the southeast of the intersection. The Jeep rolled over after leaving the road.

Ad

Crews had to extract the two men inside the Chrysler because the vehicle was extensively damaged. All three were transported to area hospitals.

The St. Clair County Crash Investigation Team is investigating the crash.

Read: More local news coverage