City council delays vote on marijuana dispensaries in Inkster

INKSTER, Mich. – A battle over marijuana dispensaries continues this week in the City of Inkster as residents are concerned that the city has too many already.

It was standing room only inside of city hall, the majority of the people who came out Monday night wanted to talk about those proposed dispensaries, but they’ll have to wait.

“I think it’ll be good,” said Orlando Hampton. “I think it would generate a lot of money.”

Hampton was one of many Inkster residents hoping to weigh in on marijuana dispensaries, seeking approval to set up shop in Inkster.

“I think it’s not the question should we have one, of course, we should have them,” Hampton said. “I think the question is what should they do once they get here.”

In the town of more than 25 thousand, there are already at least two dispensaries within the 6.25 square miles that is Inkster, with six more scheduled to present proposals to council.

It was supposed to happen Monday (Aug. 15) night, but discussions were moved to Wednesday once the meeting started.

For some, the issue is the dispensaries, while for others, the concern is making sure residents have a shot at opening their own shops.

“As opposed to people from the outside sautéing our community, we want to enjoy the ride,” said one man. “We want to eat and be able to take something home to our family too.”

The resident who attended Monday’s meeting says they will be back on Wednesday when the item is discussed.

The meeting will take place at 6 p.m.