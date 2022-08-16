Local contractor finds bee colony while rehabbing childhood neighborhood

A local man and his contractor were on a mission to save his childhood neighborhood, rehabbing one home at a time, with the pleasant surprise of saving a bee colony.
Daniel Claxton said that he has been rehabbing homes for many years and have never seen anything like this.
A bee colony in the rear window of a vacant home.
Contractor Leroy Etheridge founded the colony, and after his encounter, he was on a mission to save the bees.
Detroit Hives came out to the vacant home and was able to relocate the bees to a safe place.
