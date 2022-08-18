‘Pure evil’: Dog found struggling to stay alive after being shot several times in Metro Detroit

A Warren animal rescue is taking donations to help save a dog that was found struggling to stay alive after being shot several times.

WARREN, Mich. – A Warren animal rescue is taking donations to help save a dog that was found struggling to stay alive after being shot several times.

I Heart Dogs Rescue and Animal Haven has already raised around $5,000 to help the dog, but they expect the treatments will cost between $10,000 to $15,000 total.

The dog was found struggling to live and rescuers rushed her to an emergency veterinarian for surgery. At first, they thought she may have been hit by a car but x-rays revealed she had been shot several times with birdshot.

The sheperd mix had been shot once in the head, the pellet injuring her eye.

“The pain that she’s going through, how scared she is. Just, you know, I can’t even imagine what it would feel like as a person -- let alone a dog who doesn’t understand things,” Dianne Reeves said. “My second thought was the, just the pure evil, because somebody had to enjoy it to keep doing it.”

Click here to make a donation to the dog rescue.