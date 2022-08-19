Caesars Sportsbook opens first ever movie auditorium sports lounge at Emagine

A customer watches a Washington Nationals batter hitting a home run on a giant video screen in the sports betting lounge at the Tropicana casino in Atlantic City N.J. on Thursday, May 12, 2022. American gamblers have wagered over $125 billion on sports with legal betting outlets in the four years since the U.S. Supreme Court cleared the way for all 50 states to offer legal sports betting; about two thirds currently do.(AP Photo/Wayne Parry)

Royal Oak – Area gamblers don’t need to look any further than Metro Detroit to get the full Vegas-style experience. The Caesars Sportsbook Lounge Powered by Emagine is now open in Royal Oak. Every night customers will enjoy a mix of college and professional games, including football, baseball, hockey, basketball, golf, tennis, soccer, boxing, and motorsports.

The lounge features massive screens, a cinema sound system, heated leather recliners, and individual tables at each seat. There are also dedicated servers providing seat-side service for preferred food and drink options. The space is equipped with free high-speed Wi-Fi and dedicated screens showcasing a variety of betting odds for those interested in placing a bet.

In recognition of the opening, Caesars Sportsbook is offering a special promotion. New users aged 21 years and older in Michigan, can earn a $25 Free Bet and an Emagine Food and Beverage Voucher worth an estimated $29.50 when making a first-time deposit of at least $20 into a new account and using the promo code “EMAGINE.”

The lounge will also be available for private rentals.