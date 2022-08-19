Ford announces global debut of new 7th-generation Mustang in Detroit

Join The Stampede: Ford announces the Global Debut of the All-New, Seventh-Generation Mustang in Detroit on Sept. 14

DETROIT – Ford is hosting “The Stampede,” a global debut of the new 7th-generation Ford Mustang that will take place at the Detroit Auto Show on Sept. 14 at 8 p.m.

“When we conceived the idea of an indoor-outdoor Detroit Auto Show, The Stampede was the kind of event we believed we hoped and believed was possible,” said Rod Alberts, executive director, Detroit Auto Show. “We are proud to support Ford with what will be an absolutely iconic milestone, celebrating the heritage and future of the Mustang, as well as the global mobility industry, right here in Detroit.”

Mustang owners can register to participate in “The Stampede” with their cars as part of a cross-country trip ahead of the reveal or in a parade of Mustangs from Ford World Headquarters to Detroit’s Hart Plaza. The event will be broadcasted live on Ford’s social media pages.

For more than 58 years, Mustang has stood for exhilarating freedom, and now it’s time to welcome the next generation of Mustang. Ford invites Mustang owners and fans to participate in the countdown to The Stampede, the all-new Mustang global debut event on September 14 as part of the Detroit Auto Show activities. Ford

“The Drive Home” kicks off on Sept. 6 at America’s Car Museum in Tacoma, Washington. It will cross nine states and have more than a dozen stops along the way. The final leg of the journey will see owners gather at Ford World Headquarters on Sept. 14.

