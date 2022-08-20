Boil water advisory lifted for impacted Metro Detroit communities

A boil water advisory that initially impacted 23 communities has been lifted for the last seven cities affected.

The Great Lakes Water Authority announced Saturday that the Village of Almont, Bruce Township, Burtchville Township, Imlay City, City of Rochester, Shelby Township, Washington Township, and an industrial park in Romeo will no longer need to boil water in order to use it. According to the latest update, the business in Greenwood still remains under a boil water advisory.

GLWA urges the 133,000 residents impacted to flush, clear out hot water tanks and heaters as well as replace filters. Below are a few tips from GLWA on the proper steps to take.

Flush

Unscrew and remove the faucet aerator (screen). Turn on each cold water faucet/tap slowly Turn on each cold water faucet/tap slowly. Clean and reinstall aerator. Flush automatic ice makers. Ice cubes made during the Boil Water Advisory should be emptied and the ice maker run through a 24-hour cycle. Make three batches of ice and discard them. The water line should be clear, and ice should be safe to consume with the fourth batch.

Clear Hot Water Tanks/Heaters

Run hot water only at all faucets and flush until water runs cool or typically a minimum of

15 minutes for a typical household 40-gallon hot water tank.



30 minutes for a hot water tank greater than 40 gallons.

Replace Filters

Water filters, such as ones used in refrigerators, faucets, pitchers and under the sink, are not designed to remove the specific bacteria potentially present during a Boil Water Advisory. If you ran water through your filter during the Boil Water Advisory, the filter should be replaced. Remove and discard water filters. Replace with a new filter following flushing.

Oakland and Macomb counties are working to distribute water supplies to residents, as the timeline for repair and testing is estimated to be 2-4 weeks.

GLWA has lifted the Boil Water Advisory for all seven remaining communities. Please see GLWA’s website for the full release, informational resources and continued updates as available: https://t.co/ehVMo3VCBp pic.twitter.com/RozUsDWbD5 — Great Lakes Water Authority (@glwatermi) August 20, 2022

Checklist for residents

Checklist for businesses

