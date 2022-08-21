70º

Hundreds gather in Novi to mark 75th anniversary of India’s independence

Priya Mann, Anchor/Reporter

Elizabeth Washington, Digital Content Producer

Hundreds of Indian Americans came out to Novi on Saturday in honor of India’s Independence.

The 75th anniversary was celebrated at the Suburban Collection Showplace and filled with dazzling colors and a boisterous parade.

2022 marks the 75th anniversary of when India gained independence from British rule.

“I heard a quote from Mahatma Gandhi, and he said, ‘the culture of a country resides in the heart and souls of people no matter where they live,’ so you can see that’s how we are. Some of the youngest here were dressed as India’s freedom fighters,” said India League of America-Michigan’s Rashmi Upadhyaya.

With more than a billion people, India is one of the world’s most diverse countries in terms of language, religion and cuisine.

