Wave, current advisory for beaches in west Michigan

The National Weather Service of Grand Rapids state that dangerous waves and currents are expected Sunday.
Officials warn those attending beaches between St. Joesph and Manistee to be on high alert as waves could possibly be over four feet.
This warning is considered to be in the red zone, and it is highly recommended not to swim in the lake.
North winds are expected to build waves from north to south this afternoon and evening. Dangerous waves and currents are expected to develop leading to hazardous swimming conditions for West Michigan beaches. Consider postponing your beach day, or stay out of the water! pic.twitter.com/DFGKLe0kMb— NWS Grand Rapids (@NWSGrandRapids) August 21, 2022