Wave, current advisory for beaches in west Michigan

Warning applies to beaches between St. Joesph, Manistee

Wave crashes on Lake Michign shore. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

The National Weather Service of Grand Rapids state that dangerous waves and currents are expected Sunday.

Officials warn those attending beaches between St. Joesph and Manistee to be on high alert as waves could possibly be over four feet.

This warning is considered to be in the red zone, and it is highly recommended not to swim in the lake.

