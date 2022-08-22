Drunk woman screams repeatedly at trooper to say her name on side of Oakland County highway, MSP says

INDEPENDENCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A woman who was found drunk in the driver’s seat of a running car on the side of an Oakland County highway refused to provide her license to a state trooper and continually screamed at him to “say her full name,” police said.

Michigan State Police said they received calls around 10:35 p.m. Sunday (Aug. 21) from the southbound lanes of I-75 near Sashabaw Road in Independence Township. Passing drivers told police that there were two men fighting outside a car on the shoulder, according to authorities.

When a trooper arrived at the scene, he said he found a lone woman sitting in the driver’s seat of her running car. He quickly realized she was “extremely intoxicated,” state police said.

The trooper asked the woman for her license several times, but she refused and kept screaming for him to say her full name, according to officials.

She continued to refuse his commands, so the trooper removed her from the car and tried to place her under arrest, authorities said. The woman fought with the trooper until she was placed into handcuffs, police said.

Nobody was injured during the arrest, according to MSP.

The woman was taken to a nearby hospital for a blood draw. She was medically cleared and taken to the Oakland County Jail, pending prosecutor review, police said.