Eastpointe man accused of killing Detroit man at barbecue, kidnapping 2-year-old during standoff

Deveius Monta Weathers is accused of barricading himself inside a home on Pierson Street in Detroit on Aug. 22, 2022.

DETROIT – An Eastpointe man is accused of murdering a Detroit man at a weekend barbecue and then kidnapping a 2-year-old girl before a standoff with Detroit police, according to authorities.

31-year-old man killed

Detroit police said they were called at 9:26 p.m. Sunday (Aug. 21) to a home in the 8200 block of Pierson Street.

When they arrived, officers said they found Ronnie Charles Ray, II, 31, of Detroit, lying in the driveway with gunshot injuries.

Medical officials pronounced Ray dead at the scene, according to police.

Investigators believe Ray got into an argument with Deveius Monta Weathers, 29, of Eastpointe, during a barbecue at a friend’s house. Weathers is accused of pulling out a handgun and shooting Ray twice before driving away.

Standoff

Police said they investigated the shooting and found Weathers at a home in the 8400 block of Heyden Street. Weathers was backing his car out of the driveway when officers arrived, they said.

Weathers fled at a high speed when police tried to pull him over, officials said. He eventually got out of the car and ran into a house in the 8200 block of Pierson Street, according to authorities.

Officials said Weathers barricaded himself upstairs with a 2-year-old girl he had kidnapped.

After five hours, Weathers exited the house while holding the child in front of him, according to police. He was taken into custody without further incident.

Charges

Weathers is charged with first-degree murder, kidnapping, carrying a concealed weapon, third-degree fleeing and eluding, and a felony firearm violation.

He was arraigned Thursday at 36th District Court and remanded to the Wayne County Jail.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Sept. 8, and a preliminary examination is scheduled for 1:45 p.m. Sept. 15.