73º

LIVE

Local News

31-year-old arrested after large amounts of crystal meth, fentanyl found in Port Huron, police say

31-year-old Detroit man facing drug charges

Derick Hutchinson, Lead Digital Editor

Tags: Port Huron, St Clair County, Local, Crime, Drug Bust, Detroit, Wayne County
Drugs and money. (Pexels)

PORT HURON, Mich. – A 31-year-old man was arrested Thursday after officials said they found large amounts of crystal methamphetamine and fentanyl inside a Port Huron home.

Officials with the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office performed a search around 12:30 a.m. Thursday (Aug. 25) at a home in the 1700 block of Yeager Street in Port Huron, they said.

Authorities said they found $34,500 worth of crystal meth, $4,710 worth of fentanyl, digital scales, packaging material, and cash.

A 31-year-old Detroit man was arrested at the home and taken to the St. Clair County Jail, according to police.

He will be charged with possession with intent to deliver crystal methamphetamine, possession with intent to deliver fentanyl, and maintaining a drug house.

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Derick is the Lead Digital Editor for ClickOnDetroit and has been with Local 4 News since April 2013. Derick specializes in breaking news, crime and local sports.

email