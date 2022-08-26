75º

Detroit Police Department increases overtime pay to help deter gun violence as summer comes to a close

‘We know that we are going to have a surge these next couple of weekends, people getting their end-of-the-summer parties in, and we want to make sure we have that coverage’

Megan Woods, Reporter

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

Those enhanced overtime rates start Friday, and while they’ll only last a month, it adds about 300 additional officers on the last few weekends of the summer, which is something Detroit Police Chief James White says the city needs.

“The work on the ground is what we need,” said White. “We need cars that respond to runs.”

White loves to say he’s got some of the hardest working police officers in the country.

“It’s important that we incentivize the work a little bit,” White said. “Double time they deserve that and even more.”

Double time also means you’ll see more police at parks, festivals, sporting events, and more.

“Our parks are packed,” White said. “You look at all the parks in the neighborhood every day they are packed, and they need to be policed, and that’s important for us. We know that we are going to have a surge these next couple of weekends, people getting their end-of-the-summer parties in, and we want to make sure we have that coverage.”

But what does that mean to people enjoying those parks?

“Just more police presence, you feel safer,” said one woman.

“More visibility overall is great for the community and the parks or what have you, and it keeps trouble down because if some type of problem arises, they’ll say, ‘y’all the cops are over there’ they’re going to keep it down,” said another woman.

The overtime will also include more officers working on specific details like drag racing, and drug raids.

White knows this isn’t a long-term solution. He says they are continuing to hire more officers.

Megan Woods is thrilled to be back home and reporting at Local 4. She joined the team in September 2021. Before returning to Michigan, Megan reported at stations across the country including Northern Michigan, Southwest Louisiana and a sister station in Southwest Virginia.

Brandon Carr is a digital content producer for ClickOnDetroit and has been with WDIV Local 4 since November 2021. Brandon is the 2015 Solomon Kinloch Humanitarian award recipient for Community Service.

