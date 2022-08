We debate the legality of and fairness of federal student loan forgiveness.

Last week, President Joe Biden announced a plan to erase billions of dollars in college loan debt.

To some, it was an outrageous outlay of taxpayer money, to others, it didn’t go far enough. While those in the legal and constitutional world wonder whether it’s actually lawful.

Congresswoman Brenda Lawrence and Cornerstone Education Group CEO Clark Durant sat down with us on Flashpoint today to debate the issue.

