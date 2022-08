Eight Utica Community School buildings are currently with power.

UTICA, Mich. – Eight Utica Community School buildings are currently with power.

The school buildings affected by power outages are Eisenhower, Utica High, Malow, Morgan, Roberts, Switzer, Oakbrook, and Gibbing.

Utica Community Schools said they are working with DTE to determine the timeline for restoration before deciding the status for their first day of school.

First day of classes were scheduled for Tuesday (Aug. 30).

Updates will be posted as they become available.