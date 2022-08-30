Bring your old car seat to Target and get 20% off a new one through trade-in program: What to know

The car seat trade-in program returns to Target next month.

If you bring in an old, expired or damaged car seat for Target to recycle you can get 20% off a new car seat, stroller or select baby gear.

The program happens twice a year and the next one runs from Sept. 11 through Sept. 24. The coupon can be redeemed through Oct. 8.

Materials from the old car seats are recycled by Target’s partner, Waste Management. It will be used to create new products like pallets, plastic buckets and construction materials such as steel beams and carpet padding.

So far Target has recycled 1.97 million car seats since 2016. They estimate that 29.6 million pounds of car seat materials have been recycled.

