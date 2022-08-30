Looking for a job? Detroit-Wayne County Port Authority hosts local job fair for Metro Detroiters

The largest inland port in the state is searching for people looking for a job. The Detroit-Wayne County Port Authority hosted a job fair for those interested in working on ships, in ports or logistitcs. Six employers were looking to fill over 100 positions. Evans Distributions Systems, one of the biggest logistics companies in the state was there in search of truck drivers, warehouse workers and other positions.

DETROIT – The largest inland port in the state is searching for people looking for a job.

The Detroit-Wayne County Port Authority hosted a job fair for those interested in working on ships, in ports or in logistics.

Six employers were looking to fill over 100 positions. Evans Distributions Systems, one of the biggest logistics companies in the state was there in search of truck drivers, warehouse workers and other positions.

Kuehne + Nagel handles shipping containers from all over the world but their operations center is located in Detroit. Mellisa Noel from the company said that new hires would help to coordinate the arrival of goods and merchandise we expect to see on store shelves. “You don’t need any experience. You don’t need to know anything about rail moves or ocean frets,” said Noel.

The company state that there is room for growth as well as a benefits package that includes medical, dental, PTO and sick days. Officials said that the starting salary is $45,000 a year.

Along with Kuehne + Nagel, American Queen Voyages is looking for hospitality and maritime workers. The company has four river vessels that ride on the Mississippi River to Pittsburgh, Minneapolis, and the Pacific Northwest. According to the company employees generally work on a six-day and three-week rotation.

“We can train anybody to do anything,” said HR recruiter Angela Jackson adding they’re looking for people who are flexible, passionate, and driven. The company also covers the cost of employee travel to its ships and once abroad, your meals and snacks are covered along with the room you’ll share with one other person.

Anyone looking for more information from Tuesday’s job fair, click here.