Police want help finding missing 17-year-old boy believed to be in Pontiac area

PONTIAC, Mich. – The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public to help them locate a missing 17-year-old boy.

Anthony Ernest Rodriguez hasn’t been seen since Aug. 24. Police believe he is in the Pontiac area.

Police checked various locations he’s known to visit, including his former employer and his former girlfriend’s Pontiac home but he has not been found.

He has “SMV” tattooed on the center of his neck and three small dots next to the letters “CA” under his left eye.

Details Anthony Rodriguez Age 17 Height 5′2′' Weight 130 lbs

Anyone with information should contact the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office at 248-858-4950 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

