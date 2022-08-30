77º

Police want help finding missing 17-year-old boy believed to be in Pontiac area

Kayla Clarke, Senior Web Producer

Anthony Ernest Rodriguez (Oakland County Sheriff's Office)

PONTIAC, Mich. – The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public to help them locate a missing 17-year-old boy.

Anthony Ernest Rodriguez hasn’t been seen since Aug. 24. Police believe he is in the Pontiac area.

Police checked various locations he’s known to visit, including his former employer and his former girlfriend’s Pontiac home but he has not been found.

He has “SMV” tattooed on the center of his neck and three small dots next to the letters “CA” under his left eye.

DetailsAnthony Rodriguez
Age17
Height5′2′'
Weight130 lbs

Anyone with information should contact the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office at 248-858-4950 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

