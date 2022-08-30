Thunderstorm damages cars, homes in Oakland County

We were able to get a look at the damage in Oakland County, specifically in Rochester. Local 4 was able to get a closer look at one neighborhood with downed trees and power lines. The area had some of the worst damage on Winery Drive at Tienken Road in Rochester, as trees crushed several cars.

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. – We were able to get a look at the damage in Oakland County, specifically in Rochester.

Local 4 was able to get a closer look at one neighborhood with downed trees and power lines.

The area had some of the worst damage on Winery Drive at Tienken Road in Rochester, as trees crushed several cars.

“As we watching like the leading edge come in, we saw trees started to snap in Dinosaur Hill across the street from us, and then we saw branches and leaves flying up in the air like in a rotation, and then these two trees in front of our house came falling down,” said Mark Zellefrow. “We saw the leaves and stuff flying in the air, and then that’s when it got real, and so I said, ‘hey, I think we better go inside.’”

Watch the video above for the full story.