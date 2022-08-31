How many of these banned or challenged classic books have you read? The list might surprise you

There have been many classic books that people have attempted to remove from libraries, schools or universities.

Banned Books Week runs from Sept. 18 through Sept. 24. The event has been going on for 40 years. The books the American Library Association features that week have been targeted for removal or restriction in libraries and schools.

In just 2021, the ALA tracked 729 challenges to library, school and university books. There were more than 1,597 individual book challenges or removals. Most of the targeted books in 2021 were about Black or LGBTQIA+ persons, according to the ALA. The theme for 2022 banned books week is: “Books Unite Us. Censorship Divides Us.”

“This is a dangerous time for readers and the public servants who provide access to reading materials. Readers, particularly students, are losing access to critical information, and librarians and teachers are under attack for doing their jobs,” Deborah Caldwell-Stone, director of the ALA’s Office for Intellectual Freedom said.

The list below is not of the books banned in 2021, instead, it focuses on classic books that have faced scrutiny. The books on their “Banned and Challenged Classics” list are also listed on the Radcliffe Publishing Course Top 100 Novels of the 20th Century.

Below is the ALA list of classical books that have been banned or challenged:

The Great Gatsby , by F. Scott Fitzgerald

The Catcher in the Rye , by JD Salinger

The Grapes of Wrath , by John Steinbeck

To Kill a Mockingbird , by Harper Lee

The Color Purple , by Alice Walker

Ulysses , by James Joyce

Beloved , by Toni Morrison

The Lord of the Flies , by William Golding

1984 , by George Orwell

Lolita , by Vladimir Nabokov

Of Mice and Men , by John Steinbeck

Catch-22 , by Joseph Heller

Brave New World, by Aldous Huxley

Animal Farm , by George Orwell

The Sun Also Rises , by Ernest Hemingway

As I Lay Dying , by William Faulkner

A Farewell to Arms , by Ernest Hemingway

Their Eyes Were Watching God, by Zora Neale Hurston

Invisible Man , by Ralph Ellison

Song of Solomon , by Toni Morrison

Gone with the Wind , by Margaret Mitchell

Native Son , by Richard Wright

One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest , by Ken Kesey

Slaughterhouse Five , by Kurt Vonnegut

For Whom the Bell Tolls , by Ernest Hemingway

The Call of the Wild , by Jack London

Go Tell It on the Mountain , by James Baldwin

All the King’s Men , by Robert Penn Warren

The Lord of the Rings , by J.R.R. Tolkien

The Jungle , by Upton Sinclair

Lady Chatterley’s Lover , by D.H. Lawrence

A Clockwork Orange , by Anthony Burgess

The Awakening , by Kate Chopin

In Cold Blood , by Truman Capote

Satanic Verses , by Salman Rushdie

Sophie’s Choice , by William Styron

Sons and Lovers , by D.H. Lawrence

Cat’s Cradle , by Kurt Vonnegut

A Separate Peace , by John Knowles

Naked Lunch , by William S. Burroughs

Brideshead Revisited , by Evelyn Waugh

Women in Love, by DH Lawrence

The Naked and the Dead, by Norman Mailer

Tropic of Cancer, by Henry Miller

An American Tragedy, by Theodore Dreiser

Rabbit, Run, by John Updike

You can click here to see the dates, reasons and places these books were banned or challenged.

