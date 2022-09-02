‘She was the best’: Plymouth’s favorite dog passes away after battle with cancer

On most days, you could find Stella hanging out at the restaurant bearing her name, Stella's Black Dog Tavern, just off Main Street. Stella passed away Thursday from cancer, and the outpouring of grief and support from the community has been incredible.

PLYMOUTH, Mich. – She was a beloved pillar of the community whose name was Stella. She would greet folks for years in Downtown Plymouth, but sadly, she died.

On most days, you could find Stella hanging out at the restaurant bearing her name, Stella’s Black Dog Tavern, just off Main Street.

Stella passed away Thursday from cancer, and the community’s outpouring of grief and support has been incredible.

The township supervisor called her Plymouth’s favorite dog.

“She was the best,” said Bob Ostendorf.

The day after Bob and Dorothy Ostendorf said goodbye to their sweet girl Stella, they were back in the restaurant named after her.

“We knew we touched our community with her, especially Bob,” said Dorthy Ostendorf. “I had no idea how profoundly.”

“She took away my rough edges,” Bob Ostendorf.

The Bernese Mountain Dog was a regular at the Plymouth Tavern her Dad owns.

Ad

“I couldn’t come in this place without her following me everywhere,” Bob Ostendorf.

“I mean, she just gave and gave and loved and loved, and she and Bob did great things together,” Dorthy Ostendorf.

The family shared the sad news on Facebook.

Within hours the post was shared, liked, and commented on thousands of times.

“All dogs go to heaven, especially Stella, right,” said Bob Ostendorf.

For some of her youngest fans, the news was devastating.

The beloved service dog helped raise thousands for veterans and the humane society through her books and appearances around Plymouth.

“She was so giving, and so kind of spirit, and I wonder if we just had some more of that if the world would be a better place,” Dorthy Ostendorf said.

At nearly 12 years old, Stella was diagnosed with cancer on Monday.

Ad

After spending a few days near the lake, Stella died peacefully with her humans by her side.

“I knew when she looked at me the night before last, she said, ‘it’s time, dad, it’s time,’ so I’m ok, I just miss her,” Bob Ostendorf said.

The family says they will continue to keep her legacy alive by starting a non-profit in her name to raise money for veterans and animals in need.