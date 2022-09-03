Radio pioneer, founder of Specs Howard School of Media Arts passes away at age 96

A radio pioneer and the founder of Specs Howard School of Media Arts passed away Saturday morning at the age of 96.

The announcement of Specs Howard, born as Julian Liebman, was made by his daughter. Below is a statement from Alisa Zee.

“I am heartbroken to let you know that in the early hours this morning, Saturday, September 3, 2022, my father Specs Howard completed his journey here on Earth. He was always grateful to the entire media community. He felt your embrace every step of his professional journey, knowing that his mission to help change lives for the better was supported and guided by all. To everyone who ever listened to him on the air, graduated from the Specs Howard School, hired the people he trained or even just said nice things to or about Dad, the entire Specs Howard Family says, ‘Thank You.’” With Much Gratitude, Alisa Zee, Spec Howard's daughter

Liebman was born in Kittanning, Pennsylvania, and graduated from Allegheny College. According to the media trade school’s blog, the founder got his start at a small station in Sharon, Pennsylvania. By 1954 Liebman was offered a job in Cleveland. From there, he established the name “Specs Howard.” According to Lawrence Technological University, Liebman adopted the name Specs Howard for his trademark glasses when he was a disc jockey in Cleveland. From 1962 to 1967, Liebman was part of “The Martin and Howard Show.”

The radio broadcaster was recruited to the Detroit market in 1967. After working for three years in the market, Liebman established Specs Howard School specializing in radio and TV broadcasting. Over the years, the school evolved and added graphic design and digital media arts to its program. The media trade school celebrated its 50th anniversary on Jan. 14, 2020.

Specs Howard School of Media Arts closed its Southfield school in 2021 and merged with Lawrence Tech. Since 1970 more than 15,000 alumni from Specs Howard have gone into the media field.