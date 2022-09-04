Detroit police need help finding missing 15-year-old girl

DETROIT – Police are looking for a 15-year-old girl who is declared missing.

Carmen Martinez was last seen at 6 p.m. on August 9 at her home on the 20400 block of Freeland Street.

Police say she left her home without asking her guardians for permission.

Officials state that Marinez was wearing a black bikini top and black basketball shorts.

Carmen Martinez Details Age 15 Height 5′1″ Hair Black Weight 140 pounds Eyes Brown

Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department’s 12th Precinct at 313-596-1200.

