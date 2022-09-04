65º

Detroit police need help finding missing 15-year-old girl

Carmen Martinez last seen on August 9

Elizabeth Washington, Digital Content Producer

Missing Carmen Martinez (Detroit Police Department)

DETROIT – Police are looking for a 15-year-old girl who is declared missing.

Carmen Martinez was last seen at 6 p.m. on August 9 at her home on the 20400 block of Freeland Street.

Police say she left her home without asking her guardians for permission.

Officials state that Marinez was wearing a black bikini top and black basketball shorts.

Carmen MartinezDetails
Age15
Height5′1″
HairBlack
Weight140 pounds
EyesBrown

Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department’s 12th Precinct at 313-596-1200.

