Detroit police need help finding missing 15-year-old girl

DETROIT – Police are looking for a 15-year-old girl who is declared missing.
Carmen Martinez was last seen at 6 p.m. on August 9 at her home on the 20400 block of Freeland Street.
Police say she left her home without asking her guardians for permission.
Officials state that Marinez was wearing a black bikini top and black basketball shorts.
|Carmen Martinez
|Details
|Age
|15
|Height
|5′1″
|Hair
|Black
|Weight
|140 pounds
|Eyes
|Brown
Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department’s 12th Precinct at 313-596-1200.