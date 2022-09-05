Detroit Jazz Festival in full swing this Labor Day

The Detroit Jazz Festival was in full swing on Labor Day.

DETROIT – If you want to round out the holiday weekend with some fun, there is no shortage of things to do.

From the Peach Festival in Romeo to Arts Beats and Eats in Royal Oak to a big event in Downtown Detroit as the final night of the Detroit Jazz Festival, which brings in artists from all over the world, has entered its final night.

The Jazz Fest had Hart Plaza buzzing Monday (Sept. 5).

“I’m loving it as you can see its history, and I’m so glad it’s live,” said a woman.

The four-day festival featured dozens of local and global artists on four stages, and jazz fans say nothing comes close to the sights and sounds that Detroit offers.

“We were here Friday night, came back this afternoon hitting the different stages, so it enjoyable,” said another woman.”

The largest free Jazz Festival in the world was back in person after two years, and families loved it.

“Last year we streamed, but this year it’s live with all these wonderful acts, it’s just a blessing for the city,” the woman said.

“I haven’t been here in a while because of COVID,” said one man. “I said I am waiting till the last day to come here.”

Priya Mann: What do you think of the vibe and turnout?

Gentleman: I love it.

More than 320,000 people were expected to attend, and crowds were still streaming through the gates late Monday afternoon.

“We’re out here on the waterfront, and everyone is happy,” the woman said. “Look at this.”

“The vibe is awesome,” said another man. “The Jazz Festival is beautiful. You can’t beat the people or the love of Detroit.”