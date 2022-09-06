15-year-old signee joins Michigan Wolverines football team

The Michigan Wolverines football team introduced its newest signee over the weekend.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The Michigan Wolverines football team introduced its newest signee over the weekend.

Noah Wells, 15, is an University of Michigan diehard that unfortunately can’t play football because of a condition that affects bone growth in his chest and ribcage, but it’s not stopping him from being an essential part of the team.

Dreams do come to fruition, and no one knows it better than Wells.

“I’ve been a Michigan fan all my life, and it’s an extremely great opportunity,” said Wells.

Wells, a teenager overcoming a lot, is the newest member of the Wolverines, but now he has gotten much closer to one of his favorite footballs.

He even received his official jersey, which can be seen in the video player above.

“I’m just a normal kid, so I’m not sure I really feel like I deserve it,” Wells said. “But, It’s just a great opportunity.”

Ad

Aside from receiving some awesome gear, like an autographed football from coach Jim Harbaugh, Wells has been to several practices along with a game and has now seen the team from angles most people would kill for.

On Monday (Sept. 5), he signed his letter of intent, but the 15-year-old lives with Jeune’s Syndrome, which doesn’t allow the bones in his chest and rib cage to grow properly.

So far, he’s undergone 66 operations at C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital.

All of his hospital bracelets from over the years can be seen in the video player above.

“He was diagnosed when he was five days old, so this is kind of all that he’s known,” said his mother, Trish Wells.

After Trish Wells came across a program with Team Impact, she says they made the impossible happen, making one of the teen’s biggest fantasies a reality.

Ad

Noah Wells’ dad, Josh Wells, recalls the incredible experience.

“It’s amazing honestly to be a part of this,” said Josh Wells. “This kid has been through a ton.”

The players Local 4 spoke to can’t get enough of him.

“It’s inspiring, seeing someone come out after going through things like that” said U of M football player, Michael Bennett.

“It’s bigger than football,” said U of M football player, Rod Moore. “So, just having him around and being able to have him a part of the team just makes the team feel good, and we’re gonna support him in any way we can.”

Noah Wells told Local 4 that he wants to go to U of M to become a doctor and follow in the footsteps of his parents, who also attended U of M as well.