16-year-old arrested for bringing loaded gun to high school in Southfield, police say

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – A 16-year-old boy was arrested Wednesday for bringing a loaded gun to a high school in Southfield, police said.

Officials said they learned that a gun had been brought to Southfield A&T at 8:42 a.m. Wednesday.

A school resource officer found the student in a hallway and took him into custody for carrying a concealed weapon, according to authorities.

The weapon was loaded, but there was not a bullet in the chamber, officials said.

Police don’t believe there were any active threats made toward students, staff members, or the school.

The case will be presented to the Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office for review.

Officials continue to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to call the Southfield Police Department at 248-796-5500 and reference case number 22-30441.