Domino’s pizza driver fatally shot on Detroit’s west side

DETROIT – A Domino’s pizza delivery driver was fatally shot Tuesday night in Detroit.

The driver, Patrick Higgins, didn’t return to the Domino’s storefront after his shift and was found at a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The pizza delivery driver worked at the Livonia location off Plymouth Road. The last house on his delivery was to a vacant house on Detroit’s west side.

Officials say they believe the gunman is between 17 and 20 years old.

